The Simple Way To Pick A Dry Riesling Wine Out Of The Crowd

Choosing a dry Riesling from many options at the wine aisle may seem daunting, but there's a simple trick to it. Suppose you're a fan of the subtle sweetness characteristic of Rieslings but are looking to try a drier variant. In that case, the key lies in examining the alcohol content or level indicated on the bottle's label. The higher the alcohol percentage, the drier or less sweet the wine. This is because, during fermentation, yeast converts the sugar in the grapes into alcohol; thus, wines with higher alcohol content generally have less residual sugar, resulting in a drier taste profile.

Not all Rieslings are inherently sweet; their flavor spectrum ranges from very sweet to very dry. The climate and region where the grapes are grown and the winemaking techniques significantly influence the sweetness level. For instance, Rieslings from cooler areas like Germany's Mosel Valley tend to be sweeter and fruitier due to lower alcohol content, while those from warmer areas like Australia's Clare Valley are drier due to higher alcohol levels.

Now that you understand how the alcohol level in a Riesling inversely affects its sweetness, this knowledge can guide you in selecting a Riesling that aligns with your taste preferences.