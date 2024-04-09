The Best Type Of Beef For Tender And Flavorful Barbacoa

Mexico has a wealth of iconic dishes bursting with zesty, piquant flavors, combining indigenous and European cooking methods to fuse native and foreign ingredients. Modern-day barbacoa is the perfect example of this delicious meeting of Old World ingredients and New World methodology. The first form of barbacoa in Mexico, or barbecue in English, was the indigenous method of slow-roasting local game or fish meat wrapped in maguey leaves over a fire pit. The Spanish colonizers began using this slow-roasting method with the lamb and beef from the Old World. Today, Mexicans swap a fire pit for the stovetop or oven to slowly braise beef or lamb in their own juices.

It's this slow and low cooking method that makes barbacoa one of the best ways to use up every part of the cow or lamb. For beef barbacoa, the head of the cow or cabeza, along with other tough cuts are traditionally used. After hours of cooking, the once tough, collagenous cuts will become melt-in-your-mouth tender and easily broken down into juicy shredded or chopped meat. Since cow head isn't typically sold at supermarkets, the best type of beef for barbacoa would be any tougher cut with a lot of connective tissue like chuck roast (shoulder), shank (thigh), brisket, flank (abdomen), round (rump and back legs), or plate (belly). That said, some butchers sell cheek, tongue, oxtail, and neck, which are all tough cuts that benefit from a slow braise.