Review: McDonald's New Snack Wraps Might Be Better Than We Remember
American food lore is riddled with fast food icons: the Big Mac, the Baconator, the Crunchwrap Supreme. But among these longstanding legends are foods that left us far too soon, leaving a trail of painful nostalgia and disappointed junk food fans in their wake. But of all the discontinued fast food items with a cult following, few have as illustrious a reputation as the humble Snack Wrap. All too often, our cries to bring back our beloved favorites fall on deaf ears, but McDonald's is one of the rare few to heed our snack-craving call. After nearly a decade of angry tweets, online petitions, and classic millennial snark aimed at McDonald's, the company decided to finally give the people what they want.
The McDonalds Snack Wrap is back after too many long, Snack Wrap-free years, and I got the chance to try them on their release day; a day that will likely go down in fast food history. So, let's unwrap 2025's take on this fan fave and find out how it compares to its 2000s-era predecessor — is it a new-and-improved version, or should McDonald's have left this one in the fast food graveyard along with the McSpaghetti?
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the McDonald's Snack Wraps?
McDonald's has discontinued plenty of menu items throughout its long history, and truthfully, we don't miss most of them at all (looking at you, weird pineapple burger). But Snack Wraps are a different story.
They were first launched in 2006, back when swapping out bread for a tortilla to make sandwiches felt like the biggest shake-up in the food world since the invention of TV dinners. The OG Snack Wraps came with shredded lettuce, cheese, and crispy or grilled chicken, with a choice of honey mustard or ranch sauce. They became an instant classic, but only stuck around until about 2016, when they were pulled from the permanent menu, seemingly for good.
The new Snack Wraps are shaking things up a bit, while still staying true to the classic sandwich structure that won over the hearts and appetites of McDonald's fans around the world in the 2000s and 2010s. The new wraps come with one of McDonald's new white meat McCrispy chicken strips as the star of the snack, but this time, there are just two to choose from: spicy and ranch. The spicy wrap infuses the meat with fiery habanero fury, while the ranch is a cool, tangy classic with bold onion and garlic flavor. They'll come fixed with the same lettuce and shredded cheese that was featured in the old Snack Wraps — simple and easy to love.
Price and availability
McDonald's Snack Wraps weren't technically wiped off the face of the Earth for the past nine years; they were available in other countries outside of the U.S. But now they're back on U.S. McDonald's menus, from coast to coast. You'll find both flavors of Snack Wraps pop up at McDonald's locations all over the country at precisely 10:31 a.m. local time on July 10, 2025. And don't worry — it's not just a seasonal tease. The Snack Wraps will stick around for good on the regular menu, and will even be available late into the night, for when that all-too-familiar midnight chicken craving hits.
The Snack Wraps will cost $2.99 a pop at most McDonald's locations in the U.S., making them one of the more affordable options on the menu. Their low price and compact size make them a solid choice for when you're hungry, but not that hungry, or if you're looking for a different side to complement your burger when you're bored of fries and nuggets.
But keep in mind that the $2.99 isn't set in stone at all locations, so you might be paying a bit more if you're ordering in a pricier market. Either way, it's not often you find a hot meal for around $3 these days, so it's a deal that's hard to beat.
Taste test: Spicy Snack Wrap
The Spicy Snack Wrap was my favorite of the two wrap flavors by far. The wraps are identical, save for their eponymous condiments, so let's start with this star of the Spicy Snack Wrap: a mysterious habanero sauce.
I'm a big, big spice lover — I toss Thai chiles in just about every dish, and coat all my sandwiches with habanero sauce, so I like to think that my spice tolerance is pretty high. McDonald's spicy sauce took me by surprise by packing in a wallop of heat. But it wasn't just the firepower that made this Snack Wrap sauce a winner; it had a uniquely decadent creaminess that was just the right amount of oily to coat the chicken and make it extra moist. Instead of an overbearing spicy pepper flavor, I detected black pepper and garlic, with a sweet, tangy, and slightly smoky backbone, giving the wrap a bold, complex kick.
The chicken was sufficiently crispy, although it could have had a bit more of a crunch. But more important than the crunch, I'd say, is the fact that the chicken strip was far from dried out. It was juicy and tender, complementing the cool crispiness of the lettuce. I was a bit turned off by the addition of shredded cheese at first, but I'll have to hand it to Mickey D's — it works, especially in the spicy wrap. The cheese tames the hot sauce just enough to make it palatable even for those who find a mild buffalo sauce mouth-scorching.
Taste test: Ranch Snack Wrap
Ahhh, cool, tangy ranch. It's the Midwest's favorite condiment and a staple at all fast food restaurants in America. Of all the fast food ranch sauces, McDonald's isn't known to be one of the best, and I can certainly see why. The sauce on this Snack Wrap was on the watery side, so it didn't latch onto the chicken strip the way the rich, slightly oily hot sauce did. Flavor-wise, it tasted a little flat, like it was missing the intense kick of garlic or mouth-puckering tanginess that a good ranch is known for. There was still enough to clearly discern that it was, indeed, ranch, but since the other ingredients in the wrap aren't dressed up with flavor, I was really hoping that this sauce would be more of a showstopper.
Despite the lackluster sauce, the Ranch Snack Wrap's chicken and extra fixings still checked all the boxes. The lettuce tasted fresh, especially against the exceptionally soft, melt-in-your-mouth tortilla. The cheese was warm enough that it didn't have the chalky texture that cold shredded cheese typically has, but it wasn't so hot that it became goopy.
I would have liked a slightly more flavorful seasoning on the chicken strip — especially since the ranch sauce didn't pack much of a punch. But its freshness and juicy, tender texture made up a bit for the bland taste.
Final thoughts
I tend to judge fast food pretty harshly, but I'll always give credit where credit is due. McDonald's doesn't disappoint with the new Snack Wraps, especially considering how inexpensive and drive-thru-friendly these quick bites are. They bring the flavor (especially the spicy wrap) and — if my memory serves me well — are objectively better than the old Snack Wraps. The chicken seemed fresher this time around, and there was noticeably more cheese and lettuce than I remember in the old wraps.
The Snack Wraps didn't have the infamous greasy, old fryer oil taste that tends to befall McDonald's burgers and nuggets. They're a quick bite that won't weigh you down, and two of them can even act as an entire meal on the cheap — which is especially convenient on a road trip or when you're in a rush. Alternate bites between the two wraps to let the ranch cool down the spicy sauce, and thank me later.
McDonald's new (and dare I say, "improved") Snack Wraps are giving the people what they've been asking for for nearly a decade, and I can't imagine too many Mickey D's fans will be disappointed by the 2020's-era Snack Wraps. They have the same extra-soft tortilla that the old ones were known for, even better, juicer chicken, solid condiment choices, and only cost a few bucks — what more can you ask for?