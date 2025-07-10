Review: McDonald's New Snack Wraps Might Be Better Than We Remember

American food lore is riddled with fast food icons: the Big Mac, the Baconator, the Crunchwrap Supreme. But among these longstanding legends are foods that left us far too soon, leaving a trail of painful nostalgia and disappointed junk food fans in their wake. But of all the discontinued fast food items with a cult following, few have as illustrious a reputation as the humble Snack Wrap. All too often, our cries to bring back our beloved favorites fall on deaf ears, but McDonald's is one of the rare few to heed our snack-craving call. After nearly a decade of angry tweets, online petitions, and classic millennial snark aimed at McDonald's, the company decided to finally give the people what they want.

The McDonalds Snack Wrap is back after too many long, Snack Wrap-free years, and I got the chance to try them on their release day; a day that will likely go down in fast food history. So, let's unwrap 2025's take on this fan fave and find out how it compares to its 2000s-era predecessor — is it a new-and-improved version, or should McDonald's have left this one in the fast food graveyard along with the McSpaghetti?

