Here's What You'll Get If You Order Taco Bell 'Fresco Style'

Whether you're on a road trip, having a late-night craving, or just want an affordable and quick lunch, Taco Bell simply hits the spot sometimes. The fast food chain has a variety of options on the menu, ranging from savory to sweet, making it a convenient option for plenty of palates. If you're paying extra attention to your diet, however, it may be tricky to create a meal that fits into your nutritional needs. The Taco Bell menu has some items with a calorie count as low as 50, and others over 1000. So, what is the healthiest way to order at Taco Bell? Enter: "Fresco style."

This healthier Taco Bell order hack allows you to enjoy the faves you know and love without sacrificing your commitment to a balanced lifestyle. Ordering an item "Fresco style" replaces condiments like cheeses, mayo, and sour cream with fresh diced tomatoes. This could be a nice option if you are lactose intolerant or prefer to avoid dairy. The "Fresco style" twist is a small change that won't make you lose out on all the flavor you look forward to in the Taco Bell drive-thru.