Here's What You'll Get If You Order Taco Bell 'Fresco Style'
Whether you're on a road trip, having a late-night craving, or just want an affordable and quick lunch, Taco Bell simply hits the spot sometimes. The fast food chain has a variety of options on the menu, ranging from savory to sweet, making it a convenient option for plenty of palates. If you're paying extra attention to your diet, however, it may be tricky to create a meal that fits into your nutritional needs. The Taco Bell menu has some items with a calorie count as low as 50, and others over 1000. So, what is the healthiest way to order at Taco Bell? Enter: "Fresco style."
This healthier Taco Bell order hack allows you to enjoy the faves you know and love without sacrificing your commitment to a balanced lifestyle. Ordering an item "Fresco style" replaces condiments like cheeses, mayo, and sour cream with fresh diced tomatoes. This could be a nice option if you are lactose intolerant or prefer to avoid dairy. The "Fresco style" twist is a small change that won't make you lose out on all the flavor you look forward to in the Taco Bell drive-thru.
Items you can order Fresco style at Taco Bell
Many Taco Bell fans rave about popular menu items like the famous Chalupa (which differs from the authentic Mexican original) and the Crunchwrap Supreme. These are fan-favorites for a reason, but a few order swaps can contribute even more nutritional benefits while offering a fresh and unique taste. If you opt for ordering something "Fresco style," you can still enjoy a great meal and stick to your goals simultaneously. Plus, the diced tomatoes featured in this menu customization provide a burst of flavor that won't disappoint.
Some of the more creative Taco Bell items to try are the crunchy taco, a satisfying option that contains just 140 calories when ordered "Fresco style," with the diced tomatoes replacing the shredded cheese. If you're more of a burrito lover, you can enjoy a hearty burrito supreme "Fresco style" for only 340 calories. If you also substitute the seasoned ground beef found in these items for chicken or steak, you can increase the protein in each item, making for a balanced and satiating meal.