15 Hacks For Ordering At Taco Bell Everyone Should Know

Even if you've been going to Taco Bell for decades, we're betting you don't know all the ways you can hack the menu when you order. Not only are there interesting options for improving menu items through creative ordering, but ways to order yourself a cheaper meal, too.

Because of digital ordering options, Taco Bell has become one of the easiest places to hack the menu to get exactly what you want. But since you sometimes just need a little inspiration to help you imagine what's possible, many of the hacks we've uncovered are likely a step beyond what you've tried before.

With that in mind, we found some excellent upgrades for the fast food chain. These included ways to create items you might've missed, ideas to make ordering easier, as well as suggestions to help stretch your meal budget. We challenge you to try a few of these Taco Bell ordering hacks next time you visit and see how you like them.