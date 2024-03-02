Your Breakfast Sandwiches Need Refried Beans

Breakfast and sandwiches go together like hand and glove, especially when time is of the essence and you're on the go. Think of all the shining examples of iconic breakfast sandwiches: NYC's bodega bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll, Chicago's pepper and egg sandwich, a bagel with cream cheese and lox, or a Southern sausage biscuit. The possibilities are endless, but typically include proteins otherwise associated with the breakfast meal, such as bacon, eggs, and sausage. While these will always be top of the heap, their primacy isn't at the exclusion of other, more outside-the-box ingredients, and near the top of that list should be refried beans.

If beans and breakfast conjure up images of a full English breakfast, well good, maybe the Brits are on to something. But refried beans are light years apart from sweet, tangy British tinned beans. These humble, rich frijoles are cooked once, then mashed and cooked again — aka "refried" — in fat or oil. The spreadable nature of refried beans means they are easily applied to a sandwich, going on like a condiment, but the starchy, protein-rich paste is super filling and flavorful, meaning they can easily augment or replace meat. What's more, they pair so well with other common breakfast sandwich fillings, like eggs, cheese, sausage, and crunchy vegetables, you may find yourself wondering why you haven't been putting them on your morning sandwiches earlier.