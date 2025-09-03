What Kind Of Beef Does Taco Bell Use In Its Tacos And What Other Ingredients Are Added?

In the past, Taco Bell's beef has been the subject of some unsavory rumors. A common claim that circulated the internet in the '90s and early 2000s was that Taco Bell's meat was labeled "grade D," or the worst quality fit for human consumption. However, this is untrue, because "grade D" is not a label the USDA uses; instead, it grades beef as Prime, Choice, Select, Standard, Commercial, Utility, Cutter, or Canner. The term "premium" that Taco Bell uses on its website is not an official USDA label, so it's impossible to know exactly where it falls on this scale.

Taco Bell also came under fire when a lawsuit alleged that its beef contained only 35% meat. The chain refuted this claim by revealing in 2011 that the product is 88% composed of beef, causing the lawsuit to eventually be dropped. However, some customers still had concerns about the other 12%, so the chain published the rest of the ingredients to improve its reputation. ABC News reported that in a now-deleted page on the Taco Bell website, the company expanded on the other ingredients by saying, "many of them are items you might use at home such as salt, peppers, and spices. Ingredients like oats and sodium phosphates help make sure the texture is right." While this particular statement no longer appears on the website, you can still see the seasoned beef's full ingredient list right here.