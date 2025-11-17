We Found The Healthiest Option On Taco Bell's Menu

Not so long ago, the menus at fast food restaurants were a complete black box in terms of nutrition. 20 years ago, you were entirely on your own trying to navigate putting together a healthy fast food meal. Thankfully, one of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act was that fast food chains needed to publish nutrition information about the foods they served. Nowadays, it is a much simpler task for the average consumer — or, in this case, food writer — to dig through a menu and pinpoint the healthiest items on offer. Some of our findings at Taco Bell likely won't surprise you, but others just might.

Taco Bell has always been one of the best fast food chains for vegetarians, due in large part to the prevalence of beans on the menu. Even for menu items that are typically beef-centric, that meat could usually be swapped for beans, making the meal both vegetarian-friendly and a bit healthier. And that same menu staple is the center of our absolute healthiest Taco Bell menu item. In fact, it's the whole darn thing.

From a variety of perspectives, a simple side of black beans is the healthiest thing you can order at Taco Bell. Coming in at just 50 calories, it has just 1.5 grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, no sugar, and boasts 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. But that's not really a proper Taco Bell order is it? It's a great side for some extra protein and fiber, but a pretty sad order on its own.