Taco Bell's Tacos Are More Nutritious Than You May Have Thought

When we think of healthy fast food menu items, the first place most of our minds go is to the salad section of the menu. These salads can be a delicious, healthy option in some cases, but there are also plenty of chain restaurant salads that you should never order. While the Taco Bell menu doesn't feature salads per se, there are a couple of bowls — such as the Veggie Bowl and Cantina Chicken Bowl — that meet that particular criteria. However, you may be surprised to learn that the chain's iconic crunchy taco is actually a pretty nutritious option. If you want a fast food treat with a healthy amount of protein, look no further.

One Crunchy Taco from Taco Bell contains 170 calories, 9 grams of fat, 4 grams of saturated fat, 310 milligrams of sodium, and 7 grams of protein — with no sugar, that's not bad at all. That means if you order the 3 Crunchy Tacos Combo and get something nice to drink like seltzer water or unsweetened tea, you are looking at just 510 calories, 27 grams of fat, 12 grams of saturated fat, 930 milligrams of sodium, and 21 grams of protein. While that doesn't sound terribly unhealthy, numbers are hard to interpret in a vacuum. To really judge the nutritious nature of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco, we probably ought to compare it to some other popular fast food options.