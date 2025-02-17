10 Chain Restaurant Salads You Should Never Order

Salads are some of the easiest, simplest, and best dishes to make at home. You don't have to be an amazing cook to pull them off, and they usually taste good as long as you're using high-quality ingredients. However, making a salad can be a time-consuming process, and when you're busy and craving something on the healthier end of the spectrum, you may want to snag a salad from a chain restaurant. There are definitely some decent chain restaurant salads out there, but there are others that are far from delicious.

We've compiled this list of chain restaurant salads to avoid if you're seeking an enjoyable veggie-eating experience. They may be sparse or include ingredients that simply don't belong in a salad. By getting a better idea of which chain restaurant salads probably aren't worth your time, you can choose options that actually will fulfill your salad cravings. Avoid these salads, and your next restaurant salad experience may just be a bit more delicious.