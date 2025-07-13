Every Wendy's Salad, Ranked From Worst To Best

Wendy's has no shortage of menu options, so whether you're in the mood for a Wendy's burger, chicken sandwich, or baked potato, the popular fast food chain has you adequately covered. For those who aren't in the mood for burgers or perhaps want something that isn't fried, Wendy's also has an assortment of salads to make lunchtime a slightly lighter affair.

Those who have been in the fast food game for a long time may remember that Wendy's once had an entire salad bar, but nowadays, the chain simply offers four core salad options, with the occasional seasonal salad cropping up from time to time. The main Wendy's salad options include a Parmesan Caesar salad, a grilled chicken Cobb salad, an apple pecan salad, and perhaps the most popular of them all, a taco salad. I purchased and taste-tested all four of these salads, all in search of an answer to one very important question: Which Wendy's salad is the best?

To pinpoint the best one, I've ranked these Wendy's salads worst to best, considering certain factors to guide the way. These factors included how fresh and/or crisp the salad tasted, what sorts of toppings it came with (and how well those toppings worked with the rest of the salad), how good the dressing tasted, and overall, which salads felt the most cohesive, balanced, and full of dynamic flavors and textures.