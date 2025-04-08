Every Wendy's Burger, Ranked Worst To Best

The first thing that springs to mind when you think of Wendy's is likely burgers — made with fresh, never-frozen beef, of course. Whether you're eating at the first Wendy's restaurant or visiting one of its thousands of locations around the globe, the fast food chain is well-known for slinging top-notch burgers (along with various flavors of its Frosty, which isn't a milkshake). But with a bounty of options available to carnivorous customers, declaring which burger reigns supreme above the rest is no easy task.

Now, tackling difficult queries — like eating, then ranking, every Wendy's burger — is what we do best here at Tasting Table. With that in mind, I took on this immense challenge, sampling every burger sold by the restaurant named in honor of Dave Thomas' redheaded daughter. Given my lifetime of familiarity with Wendy's burgers (I've eaten the vast majority of them at least once prior to writing this article, and countless times, in most cases), I'm well-suited to tackle this task.

I focused almost exclusively on flavor and mouthfeel when deciding the ranking order and considered both the Wendy's burgers I sampled for this article as well as my previous experiences with each one. Additionally, while the Dave's Single and Big Bacon Classic are also offered as double- or triple-pattied options, I only sampled (and considered) the standard single-patty versions. Without further ado, here is the definitive ranking of every Wendy's burger, from worst to best.