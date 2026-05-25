The Fruits You Really Shouldn't Cut Ahead Of Time

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No matter what season it is, a fresh fruit salad is one of the best ways to start your day. From peaches in the summer to apples in the fall, fruit salads can be both tasty and nutritious — especially if you aren't afraid to elevate them with some citrus zest or honey. In addition to being a great breakfast choice, fruit salads also make an excellent appetizer. However, if you're hosting anytime soon, you should familiarize yourself with the fruits that are and aren't okay to cut ahead of time. Chef Alex Guarnaschelli of Clara Restaurant in NYC shared a few critical tips with Tasting Table to help ensure that your fruit salad looks as beautiful as possible.

The main reason why you want to avoid cutting some fruits ahead of time is because they're more likely to turn brown. This is because of a process called enzymic browning, in which oxygen in the air reacts with phenols and phenolase, which is an enzyme found in certain fruits. When they react, phenolase converts the phenols into melanin, which causes the browning you've probably experienced.

While adding lemon juice to some sliced fruits is a common suggestion to solving this problem, Guarnaschelli notes that pears and apples still turn brown and mushy, even when lemon juice is added to them. Additionally, she says, "Bananas aren't fridge-friendly, either." Not only do bananas turn brown once sliced, but they also become a bit mushy. Neither of these qualities make them the ideal ingredient to add to your fruit salad, so it's best to chop these fruits up immediately before you intend to serve them.