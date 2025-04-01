Give Bland Fruit Salad An Instant Upgrade With These 13 Ingredients

Vibrant, fresh, and naturally sweet fruit salads make for the perfect healthy dessert or afternoon pick-me-up that's both healthy and satisfying. But sometimes even the most well-crafted and diverse fruit salads can feel somewhat lackluster, whether it's a predictable mix that stops feeling exciting after the third bite, or a combination of fruits that just don't hit the spot. Fortunately, it doesn't take much to transform even the blandest of fruit salads into something bold and exciting. You can transform them from an everyday dish into something that feels like a real treat.

We have an array of ingredients to provide instant and easy upgrades to the dish — many of which you likely already have on hand — such as pantry staples used to diversify texture or unexpected additions to change the way you view fruit salads. If you're after a little more oomph, interesting contrast, or want to completely revitalize your fruity creations, we've got the 13 ingredients you need to bring a new lease of life to a humble classic. From sophisticated to refreshing to downright indulgent, you're sure to find the upgrade you're looking for here.