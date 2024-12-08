Why You Need Vinegar To Level Up Your Fruit Salad

There's no need to settle for lackluster fruit salad. While opting for ripe seasonal fruit is a great starting point, to make a really delicious fruit salad, it's worth rethinking your recipe and introducing an extra ingredient into the mix: vinegar. Although the mouth-puckeringly sour condiment might seem like it has no place in a fruit salad, that couldn't be further from the truth. After all, you might already be squeezing tart citrus juice into salads. Why, then, should vinegar be any different?

In essence, incorporating vinegar into fruit salad is an effortless way to elevate complexity. Along with offering some zest, the ingredient imparts layers of nuanced depth based on the variety used. But, that's not all. A splash of the sour stuff brings balance to salads of all sorts. Due to its zippy acidity, vinegar successfully contrasts against the salad's sugary sweetness, ensuring a more cohesive bite. What's more, this sharp sourness enhances the fruit's natural sweetness as well as highlights any muted flavors, making it a must-have addition for your next fruit salad.

When it comes to working vinegar into the dish, we recommend using the ingredient modestly. For the best results, a single teaspoon per cup of fruit provides the perfect burst of tangy acidity. Just drizzle it directly into fruity salad, tossing until fully combined. Otherwise, craft a zesty dressing by whisking fruit juice, honey, and seasonings together with the vinegar. In any case, the important thing is that you select a suitable vinegar.

