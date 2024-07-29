Trust Us: It's Time To Start Dressing Your Fruit Salad

Assembling a vibrant, fresh fruit salad is the perfect way to enjoy in-season fruit and feel like you're eating a rainbow. Adding a sweet, tart dressing to that salad? Now that's just magic. If you haven't been dressing your fruit salad, now's the time to start. Dressing enhances the natural flavors of the fruit and adds an extra layer of complexity — and excitement — to every bite. The right combination can bring out the sweetness of berries, balance the tartness of citrus, and add a refreshing zing to melons. Dressing helps tie all the different flavors together, creating a harmonious blend rather than a disjointed mix. So whether you're preparing a bowl for breakfast or a centerpiece for a gathering, a good dressing can take your fruit salad from ordinary to extraordinary.

The honey lime dressing featured in our simple fruit salad recipe is a perfect example of how a blend of flavors can elevate and unify various fruits. It provides a tasty balance of sweet and tart flavors that work with practically any fruit you want to incorporate.The vinaigrette complements and elevates each of the included fruits. The addition of lime zest and juice introduces a bright, citrusy note, while the honey brings a smooth, mellow sweetness that ties everything together. Fresh mint or basil garnished on top makes it look pretty, but also brings a unique herbal note that tastes like summer.