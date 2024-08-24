Candied Lemon Peels Belong In Your Next Fruit Salad

Candied lemon peels are a simple recipe that everyone should have on their radar — especially if you find yourself constantly needing fresh lemon juice. You can easily save your lemon (and other citrus) peels for this sweet and sour treat. The peels first need to be blanched in water to remove some of the bitterness before they can be cooked down in a batch of simple syrup. This process gives the strips a sweet sugar coating, which can be made more textured by rolling them in granulated sugar after they're done cooking. You'll often see candied lemon peels used as a garnish for a lemon-glazed pound cake or as a whimsical topper for boozy beverages. But, you can also use lemon peels to add a unique flavor and texture to your next fruit salad.

Fruit salad, regardless of what tasty additions are included, can use a little bit of the tartness from the lemon peel. Since fruit salad is made of, you guessed it, fruit, the sweetness tends to be the dominant flavor profile. The candied lemon peels will add a subtle crunch and help balance out the cloyingness a little bit.