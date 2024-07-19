Save Your Lemon And Other Citrus Peels For A Sweet And Sour Treat

Although best known for its bright tartness, citrus encompasses a wide array of flavors. The fruit easily crossbreeds across types, creating an ever-expanding selection of hybrid species. As a result, there's a whole gamut of varieties to sample, each one with distinct notes. And in addition to the tasty flesh, don't neglect the rind.

This brightly colored skin outside the pith is loaded with aromatic oils, which evoke a complexity absent of sourness. You've likely zested a lemon over a seafood dish or subtly placed an orange peel in your Negroni, but you can even whip up a standalone snack with the citrus component.

Rinds make for terrific candied sweets, their slightly bitter and aromatic flavor perfectly juxtaposing an outer sugary coating. Such a preservation process will work with any citrus variety, but it especially shines with thick-skinned fruits. Reach for varieties like oranges, lemons, or grapefruit to get that ideal balance of chew and flavor — but feel free to experiment with whatever's on hand. In fact, pack several varieties into a single batch for a particularly aromatic experience. After all, it's a great way to save a part of the fruit that so often gets discarded. The foodstuff has great stability; in an airtight container, it'll keep for up to two months. So craft a batch and use it in a range of applications — it's a useful snack to keep in the pantry.