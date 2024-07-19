Save Your Lemon And Other Citrus Peels For A Sweet And Sour Treat
Although best known for its bright tartness, citrus encompasses a wide array of flavors. The fruit easily crossbreeds across types, creating an ever-expanding selection of hybrid species. As a result, there's a whole gamut of varieties to sample, each one with distinct notes. And in addition to the tasty flesh, don't neglect the rind.
This brightly colored skin outside the pith is loaded with aromatic oils, which evoke a complexity absent of sourness. You've likely zested a lemon over a seafood dish or subtly placed an orange peel in your Negroni, but you can even whip up a standalone snack with the citrus component.
Rinds make for terrific candied sweets, their slightly bitter and aromatic flavor perfectly juxtaposing an outer sugary coating. Such a preservation process will work with any citrus variety, but it especially shines with thick-skinned fruits. Reach for varieties like oranges, lemons, or grapefruit to get that ideal balance of chew and flavor — but feel free to experiment with whatever's on hand. In fact, pack several varieties into a single batch for a particularly aromatic experience. After all, it's a great way to save a part of the fruit that so often gets discarded. The foodstuff has great stability; in an airtight container, it'll keep for up to two months. So craft a batch and use it in a range of applications — it's a useful snack to keep in the pantry.
Candied citrus peels are a shelf-stable sweet ready for many culinary uses
Making candied citrus peel is a straightforward process, but there are a few tips to follow. You'll want to start by cutting off the rind, using a sharp knife or peeler to avoid getting too much of the pith. Take off as much length as possible, and then slice into slivers about a quarter inch across; it's a size ready for many uses.
Next, you'll want to follow with a blanching step; it's a move necessary to eliminate bitterness. Start by placing the peels in cold water, and keep heating until the water's boiling. Simmer for around five minutes, discard the water, then repeat the process again two more times. And with more bitter rinds like grapefruit and pomelo, you'll want to go through a few extra cycles. Finally, it's time for the sugary addition. Simply craft a large batch of simple syrup and throw in the peels. Simmer for up to an hour, then strain and dry. For a bit of an extra sugary flourish, you can further coat in crystallized sugar, too.
Once cooled, these candied peels are ready for a wide range of culinary uses. They're a great addition in baked goods, imbuing a pleasantly bitter and sweet note in everything from muffins to a candied-orange shortbread or a classic pound cake. They can make for a tasty drink topping or a standalone bite mixing zesty and sweet flavors into one.