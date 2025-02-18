Turn Leftover Citrus Peels Into A Fancy Cocktail Garnish In 2 Steps

We all like to channel our inner mixologist every so often, shaking up some fancy martinis and adding a few twists. As every good connoisseur knows, presentation is important when it comes to cocktails. You need the right type of glass. Ice is non-negotiable; and there's a reason why cocktails are served with garnishes.

An impressive garnish doesn't need to be complicated. In fact, you can easily make one using some of those citrus peels left over from juicing — and it only takes seconds to prepare. All you need is a long piece of peel and a toothpick, and you can create a fancy-looking citrus rosette in no time.

Simply take the peel and, starting at one end, roll it up tightly like a scroll or coil. Hold it between your fingers and stick a toothpick or cocktail pick through it to secure the shape. That's it. Once you're done, use the toothpick to balance the garnish on the rim of your cocktail glass to enjoy its aromas as you sip.