18 Creative Garnishes For Your Gin & Tonic

While their visual appeal is obvious, there is an actual reason cocktails are served with a garnish and even simple mixed drinks like the humble gin and tonic benefit from a little panache. Edible garnishes can contribute to flavor or texture, while aromatic garnishes add complexity by telling the olfactory side of the story. Some garnishes contrast the gin or tonic water, while others strike a beautiful harmony of complementary characteristics.

It's time to take a fresh look at this playful element and find some truly creative garnishes for your gin and tonic beyond the tired old lemon wheel or rosemary sprig. In my time working in gin sales and marketing, as well as years in retail and hospitality, I got to learn the tricks of the trade and get an in-depth understanding of the magic of the gin and tonic. With that experience in mind, the most creative garnishes I've seen or tried are ones that take a simple G&T to the next level. You may even find some promising combinations among these, but remember, less is more when it comes to garnishing drinks.