11 Ways To Use Leftover Grapefruit Peels

The saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure" holds true when it comes to cooking with fruit and vegetables. Many parts of produce that are considered scraps are actually nutritious and delicious ingredients — if you know how to prepare them. Learning to cook with things you usually throw away is an excellent way to reduce waste and spend less money. Plus, it is fun, as it encourages you to be creative with your cooking and to look at produce differently.

Grapefruit peel provides a perfect example of a fruit part often overlooked despite being tasty and good for health. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, grapefruit peels are packed with health benefits. They contain high levels of vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system and give your hair and skin a healthy glow. Additionally, grapefruit peels are high in dietary fiber, which is good for digestion. The essential oils found in the peel, such as flavonoids, have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which studies suggest reduce the risk of chronic diseases — and some even show promise for fighting some forms of cancer.

Beyond their health advantages, grapefruit peels contribute a unique and vibrant flavor profile. They provide a tangy, slightly bitter twist to many dishes and beverages. If the health benefits haven't convinced you to start cooking with grapefruit peels, this list of cocktails, candies, and condiments will.