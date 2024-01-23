How To Zest Citrus With Just A Paring Knife

The peel of a citrus fruit is incredibly rich in essential oils. These oils are the reason why whenever you cut into the peel of citrus fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges, the room is instantly filled with a sweet, refreshing fragrance. You can bring this zesty fragrance to your dishes or even cocktails by simply grating or cutting the aromatic peel into small bits. While there are specialized tools called zesters to help you with this task, you can also make do with a small paring knife!

When using a knife (or any other zesting tool), the key is to remove as much of the colorful outer layer as possible while avoiding the white membrane underneath. This part is called the pith, and it has a very bitter taste due to the presence of limonin and naringin. To get started, make sure the citrus fruit is clean by rinsing it under running water. Then, slice the fruit in two and put it flesh-side-down on the cutting board. This will give you a more stable surface to work your knife. Position the blade perpendicular to the peel and carefully glide it across the fruit's skin, shaving off thin slices. Take your time and be gentle, especially if you're new to the motion. With a bit of practice, you'll be able to zest it much more quickly!