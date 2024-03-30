You're Spritzing Cocktail Lemons All Wrong, According To Tony Abou-Ganim - Exclusive

Have you ever lifted a cocktail to your nose and been hit with a beautiful burst of citrus scent? Chances are, that came from a sliver of peel — or, more specifically, the oils that scatter from the peel when the bartender releases them over the drink.

One way to spritz a drink — or express the oils, in bartender speak — is to torch the peel over the cocktail. While it's a cool trick, it can be pretty daunting for an amateur. But you don't need to be a cocktail pro to jazz up your drink with a simple lemon twist. Right?

No, but according to cocktail legend Tony Abou-Ganim, you're probably doing it wrong. The author of "Vodka Distilled" and "The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails," Abou-Ganim's accomplishments include winning the Bacardi Martini World Grand Prix and Iron Chef — not once, but three times. In short, he knows a thing or two about citrus peels. Instead of curling the peel into a cute little twist, Abou-Ganim told Tasting Table that you're supposed to fold it. You'll want to make the most of those aromatic oils, and twisting doesn't express as much oil as folding.

"What you want to do is express those oils because the oils become an ingredient in the drink," Abou-Ganim explained. "You could smell them, you can taste them. It's very subtle, but it is there, and without it's a different drink," he added.