12 Martinis For A Festive And Bright New Year's Eve
If you're planning on ringing in the new year with a boozy beverage, Champagne's not the only answer. Mixing cocktails is the perfect way to activate the party spirit, and we're not just talking about stirring up a gin and tonic. New Year's Eve deserves something fun and different to set the stage for the year to come. We've collected some exciting martini recipes from Tasting Table recipe developers that are sure to add a spark to your night.
Whether you're looking for something more classic or a cocktail that could pass as a dessert, we've got an idea to try. You can pour these tasty concoctions into standard martini glasses or get funky with various types of glasses — after all, martini glasses tend to get less and less stable as the night goes on. Read on for the scoop on our favorite martini recipes to guarantee your NYE is festive and bright.
1. Classic French Martini
This classic French martini comes together with only a few basic ingredients: vodka, pineapple juice, Chambord, and a raspberry garnish. Shake everything with ice for a chilled treat that oozes sophistication. If you're unfamiliar with Chambord, it's a cognac-based black raspberry liqueur that adds just the right amount of luscious sweetness to a cocktail. If you're seeking a fruity drink to sip all night, consider this classic French martini an excellent candidate.
Recipe: Classic French Martini
2. Key Lime Pie Martini
If your sweet tooth veers toward tangy desserts, this key lime pie martini is just the right cocktail to mix up. Made with key lime juice, vanilla vodka, coconut rum, simple syrup, and coconut cream, it'll make you feel like you're celebrating NYE in the tropics. Add a graham cracker crumb rim and a lime wedge to seal the deal on this tart treat. No one will mind that you didn't have time to make your famous key lime pie if you offer them this sweet and sour martini.
Recipe: Key Lime Pie Martini
3. Easy Pickle Martini
It might not suit everyone's taste, but for pickle lovers, this easy pickle martini might well be the best thing that happened all year. Made with dill pickle juice, vodka, and dry white vermouth, this electric green cocktail gets a pearl onion and gherkin garnish to round it off. The result is tart, salty, and guaranteed to keep your electrolytes in check as you dance into the new year.
Recipe: Easy Pickle Martini
4. Vodka Martini With A Twist
Vodka martinis are pretty standard as far as variations go, but this version incorporates a snazzy lemon twist to take it up a notch. Shake — or stir — vodka and dry vermouth with ice to chill. Pour the drink into a glass and garnish it with a citrus twist to serve. This is a great cocktail to make as a large batch ahead of time, considering you only need to combine two ingredients and chill. Prep plenty of lemon twists to go around too.
Recipe: Vodka Martini With A Twist
5. Best Chocolate Martini with crème de cacao
If chocolate is the only acceptable dessert in your opinion, then you'll love this chocolate martini with crème de cacao. Shake mescal, crème de cacao, ruby port, maraschino liqueur, chipotle and chocolate bitters, and cayenne with ice. Serve the drink in a coupe rimmed with sugar and cacao, topped with a few rose petals. Think of this elevated martini as a tantalizing treat to serve for an intimate New Year's Eve soiree.
6. Classic Lychee Martini
If you're on the hunt for a funky fruity drink to elevate your cocktail game, this classic lychee martini is a delicious option. Made with ice, vodka, dry vermouth, lime juice, and canned lychees with their juices, you can mix this up for NYE and pretend it's the middle of the summer and peak lychee season. The floating lychees might look like pickled onions but they hold a sugary surprise for those who take a sip.
Recipe: Classic Lychee Martini
7. Luxe Pistachio Martini
Add some decadence to your New Year's party with this creamy, delicious concoction. To prep a luxe pistachio martini, you'll need pistachio spread, unsalted pistachios, vodka, pistachio liqueur, and whipping cream. With a pistachio-dusted rim and an unctuous consistency in every sip, this martini is meant for true pistachio lovers. You might not be downing these all night, but they make a dazzling welcome cocktail for any gathering.
Recipe: Luxe Pistachio Martini
8. Pornstar Martini Cocktail
Let's call this one the perfect drink to mix up if you want to bring a provocative element to the party. A pornstar martini cocktail can be enjoyed by all folks, no matter their line of business, but it sure adds a risqué quality to your bar offerings throughout the night. You'll need frozen passion fruit pulp, water, lime juice, vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, a slice of fresh passion fruit to garnish, and brut or extra-dry prosecco to add a bubbly finish.
Recipe: Pornstar Martini Cocktail
9. Easy Dirty Martini
Among one of the more common — though not ordinary by any means — cocktail orders, including an easy dirty martini in your NYE festivities is a surefire way to keep the night classy and fun. You'll just need a few basic ingredients, which makes it extra desirable if you're hosting a crowd. Combine gin, dry vermouth, and olive brine with ice to chill, then pour the martini and garnish it with a green olive ... or three.
Recipe: Easy Dirty Martini
10. Bond-Style Vesper Martini Cocktail
It's no secret that James Bond likes martinis, but the specifics of his drink order may be lesser known. Mix up this Bond-style Vesper martini cocktail by shaking gin, vodka, and Lillet blanc with ice. Pour the drink (channel Bond by using a proper martini glass) and garnish it with a lemon twist for a touch of glamor. Add extra lemon essence by rubbing the peel along the rim of the glass first.
11. Espresso Martini Cocktail
If you're not used to staying up past midnight, you'll want to infuse a bit of caffeine into your evening imbibing. An espresso martini is a sophisticated option that tastes great and gives you the boost of energy you require. Shake vodka, Kahlua, simple syrup, and a shot of espresso with ice, then pour it into a glass and serve it chilled. For an extra glam touch, garnish the surface with a chocolate-covered coffee bean.
Recipe: Espresso Martini Cocktail
12. Easy Lemon Drop Martini
This sweet and tart easy lemon drop martini is a fantastic choice for lemonade lovers who want something more exciting to ring in the new year. Similarly, if you're a fan of lemon drop shots, you'll get a bit more out of this tasty cocktail. Shake vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Cointreau with ice to chill and combine the ingredients. Then, pour the drink into a sugar-rimmed glass for a balanced take on a sour favorite.
Recipe: Easy Lemon Drop Martini