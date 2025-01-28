The Clever Cocktail Ingredient That Instantly Upgrades Fruit Salad

Though splashing cocktail-making ingredients may not be your first instinct as you stir together cut fruit and berries, it's a culinary move well worth consideration. Step behind your home bar and get ready to serve one of the most delicious collections of fruit you've made. While Angostura bitters can add dimension and flavor to drinks, your go-to bottle of spicy or herbal bitters will also build complexity within your next fruit salad. Chefs add the bitters into recipes ranging from dinner rolls and cookies to soups and jams for good reason, and you're about to find out why. With just one ingredient, each spoonful of fruit will come alive.

Advertisement

Splashing bitters into an assembly of fruit, sweetened with honey or not, can elevate the natural taste of berries and whatever seasonal varieties you choose. You'll notice some differences among the tasting profiles of bitters from brand to brand, yet regardless of the bitters you choose to complement your fruity compilation, you'll want to drop in the stuff conservatively. This is an ingredient that is condensed, and even a few drops of summer berries bitters can brighten a watermelon and avocado fruit salad.