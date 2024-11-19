Cocktail bitters are the seasonings of the bartending world, helping to elevate, accentuate, and bind flavors within a drink. Since you wouldn't skip salt when you're cooking, you shouldn't pass on bitters when making a cocktail. Now, the ingredient has come a long way over the years, with a dizzying array of different flavors to choose from. But with so many options at your disposal, some cocktail bitters are better left on the shelf.

Advertisement

There are plenty of reasons to avoid certain cocktail bitters. While you may assume it's because they make a drink taste bad, that's less common than you'd think. Realistically, some products just occasionally miss the mark. Perhaps the bitters taste a bit too weak, they lack depth and complexity, or they come off slightly redundant. In many cases, there's simply another ingredient that's more effective than the particular cocktail bitters (and I'll let you know where that's the case).

As a former bartender with years of professional experience around the world, I've tried and tested countless cocktail bitters. In short, some flavors simply aren't worth grabbing when restocking your bar — even if the bitters in question are made by one of the best cocktail bitters brands. With that in mind, let's take a look at 15 cocktail bitters you should steer clear of buying.

Advertisement