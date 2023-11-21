Infuse Tequila With Chiles For Spicy Shots All Around

Maybe you've got some home mixologist chops. Maybe you can whip up an Oaxaca Old Fashioned without having to think about it — give 'em the old razzle dazzle at the dinner parties. "Wow," your astonished friends exclaim, "where did you learn how to do that?" In reply, a small knowing smile. Take it a step further, we say. Up the ante. We dare your guests to not be impressed when you hear the words "infused tequila." Specifically, we're talking about chile-infused tequila made with jalapeno peppers. Just add some fresh pepper slices to a jar of the agave spirit and let the concoction fuse together.

To taste the fruits (or rather, the vegetables) of your labor, line up a few shot glasses and slug in that freshly infused tequila. For an impressive presentation and zesty flavor, rim the shot glass with a mixture of coarse sea salt and Tajín. Your jalapeno-infused tequila can be used for far more than just shots, too. Put your new homemade ingredient to use in a bright-tart Palomas, or put a spicy spin on the fruity-herbaceous El Diablo tiki cocktail. It doesn't have to stop at jalapenos, either. You could infuse some poblano peppers in tequila for a batch of spicy frozen mango margaritas. Or, try infusing grassy red serrano peppers in tequila for some flavorful Bloody Marias at your next brunch. (Pro tip: A mason jar of homemade chile-infused tequila makes a great holiday gift for the tequila fan in your life.)