15 Absolute Best Add-Ins To Elevate Your Next Spritz Drink

When the sun's shining and it's time to soak up some rays with a cocktail in hand, there are few drinks better suited to the occasion than a spritz. The modern form of the spritz was invented in Italy about a century ago, consisting of sparkling Prosecco wine mixed with a bitter digestif, topped with soda water. These days, the most popular version of the cocktail is arguably the Aperol spritz, or possibly a simple white wine and soda.

As an ex-professional cocktail bartender, I've made more than my fair share of Aperol spritzes. It's a modern classic for a reason; however, it barely touches the surface of what the drink can be. Over the years, I've played around with dozens of different recipes and ingredients to explore the cocktail's versatility. I've substituted different wines and liqueurs and experimented with unique additions to tweak the cocktail's profile. Below are the most effective add-ins I've found throughout my experiences, and I guarantee you'll find something to boost your next spritz, whatever your taste may be.