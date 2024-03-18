11 Ways To Use Creme De Violette In Cocktails, According To An International Bartender

Creme de Violette is pretty unique as liqueurs go. With brandy or a neutral spirit for a base, the alcohol is then infused with violet flowers, giving it an extremely fragrant aroma and perfumed flavor.

It's definitely something of an acquired taste, with some folks finding it to be too floral and fragrant for their liking, and its potent and peculiar profile makes it a little trickier to work it into drinks. Unlike some cocktail ingredients, Creme de Violette won't go unnoticed if your recipe is a bit off. As a result, the bright purple beverage is one that you'll frequently find on a bar shelf gathering dust, bought either out of curiosity or a sense of bar shelf completionism.

I once took over management of a bar at an acclaimed restaurant in New Zealand and found a case of six bottles of Creme de Violette in the store room — I can only assume it was an ordering error and nobody knew how to shift the stuff. Either way, it had to go, and I didn't want to make a loss, so I had to get a little creative. The list below covers all of the tricks I pulled to create a variety of delicious drinks with Creme de Violette, all of which you can make work at home.