There's More To Vermouth Than Dry Vs Sweet. A Mixologist Explains The Styles You Need To Know

If you drink alcohol, then you've likely heard of vermouth — after all, it plays a key part in some of the most popular cocktails, such as martinis and Manhattans — but you may not know much about it besides that. For anyone unfamiliar, vermouth is a fortified wine, which means that a distilled alcohol is added to both stop the fermentation process and increase the alcohol content. It becomes vermouth specifically when botanicals are added to it, making it aromatized as well as fortified.

Those who know the general basis of what vermouth is probably know that there are both dry and sweet versions. While this is true, there's actually a lot more to vermouth than just dry versus sweet — in fact, there are seven total styles of vermouth: dry, extra dry, white, amber, rosé, sweet, and chinato. To understand the differences and nuances between each of these styles, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: Francesco Lafranconi, the master mixologist at the Rosevale Cocktail Room, which is located inside the Civilian Hotel in New York City.