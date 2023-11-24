Why America Has Been Slow To Embrace Bianco Vermouth

If you go to a bar, you'll likely recognize a few classic alcoholic mainstays: vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, gin. Basically, anything that mixes well in your drink — or works as a shot. However, there's one alcohol that's less likely to be at the top of your list. Bianco vermouth — a semi-sweet fortified white wine — is not as immediately recognizable as other forms of alcohol. For that, however, you don't have yourself to blame. Instead, you can look at the drink's market.

"Bianco is the biggest style of vermouth in the whole world," cocktail and spirits educator Philip Duff told Tasting Table. "And its worst market is the U.S.A." According to Duff, bianco vermouth historically hasn't been popular in America simply because companies aren't pushing it. "It's a circular thing," explained Duff. So, when vermouth companies don't push the semi-sweet alcohol, it doesn't sell. This, in turn, results in even less marketing for it.

And that's why bianco vermouth is still relatively unknown rather than at the top of the drink chain in the U.S. Yet, there are a few places where this style of fortified wine has long been in the spotlight, whether mixed into a Cuban El Presidente cocktail or as a derivative of a Manhattan. Outside of America, bianco vermouth has definitely had its moment — and in multiple countries, too.