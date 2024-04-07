Infuse Simple Syrup For A Next-Level Whiskey Sour

Whether you're sweetening a cocktail or upgrading your morning latte, simple syrup is up for the job. In its simplest form, the sweetener consists of water with dissolved sugar — though you don't have to stop with just those two ingredients. Rather, you can upgrade a simple syrup by infusing it with all kinds of additional flavors and herbs. Such an effort proves especially fruitful in whiskey sours; the classic cocktail presents a fairly blank canvas for additional flavors to shine.

An infused simple syrup can embrace a variety of interesting flavor additions, and is versatile to use. It's therefore an easy medium to experiment with different flavors in different whiskey sour iterations. For example, you can pair your sour with a rosemary-infused syrup, which will complement the drink's lemon flavors with notes of fresh herbs. Or, if you prefer fruity cocktails, you can make a blackberry simple syrup. Likewise, fresh ginger can work wonders in a whiskey sour; ginger complements the bright acidity of lemon, making for a well-rounded — and delicious — cocktail. You can also try incorporating lemongrass to up your sour's lemon flavor, as well as other herbs like mint or basil.

Regardless of your choice, your whiskey sour will surely reap the benefits. Luckily for home mixologists, infusing a simple syrup is, indeed, simple.