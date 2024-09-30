7 Tips For Adding Vermouth To Mixed Drinks, From A Certified Sommelier

While vermouth is a common ingredient in some mixed drinks, it remains a bit of a mystery to many. It's got a history built abroad and has splashed its way into famous cocktails served at bars around the world. Yet, vermouth can feel somewhat of a niche beverage or a distant relative of wine (because it pretty much is). It's a key ingredient to classic and avant-garde cocktails alike, making a real splash in your mixed drinks when you know how to use it.

Part of knowing when to include vermouth in your mixed drink starts with unpacking each style of vermouth. And while there are a few off-shoots of vermouth that lean one way or the other, I'll focus on the core three: dry, sweet, and bianco (or blanc). Each is infused with a different set of botanicals and will bring varying dimensions to your mixed drink.

Vermouth is kind of this under-the-radar unicorn that, when used well, can add a whole world of nuanced flavor in your drink through bitter, floral, herbaceous, or spiced notes. As a sommelier (and an Italian at heart), I am here to tell you that the world of vermouths is vast, exciting, and well worth exploring. I'm pulling from my gastronomy education and sensory training paired with my personal delight in vermouth to share a handful of tips that will get you mixing in the right direction.