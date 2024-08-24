Mint Syrup Is The Secret To Simplified Big-Batch Mojitos
While professional bartenders typically muddle mint leaves to prepare individual orders of mojitos, certain occasions call for a thriftier approach. Whether you're planning to host a backyard party or have a roster of enthusiastic drinkers coming to your home for dinner, batch-making cocktails is your ticket to easy entertaining. With tasty cocktails at the ready, you can set up filled pitchers at scattered drink stations or keep jugs stored in the fridge for guests to quickly grab. Either way, your pre-made cocktails will help keep glasses filled until the last guest leaves.
Instead of filling your shopping cart with packages of fresh mint, reach for mint syrup as you set to work stirring refreshing mojito cocktails for your guests. Pouring mint syrup into your cocktail recipes will save your hands from the time required to muddle mint, and you'll be able to hand out glasses of sparkling cocktails with little effort. The time you would have spent smashing mint leaves can then be redirected to other hosting duties.
No shame in this serving shortcut
Make your own mint syrup by dissolving sugar in boiling water and then simmering mint leaves in the sugary liquid. After straining out pieces of mint from the sweet mixture, you'll have ready-to-use mint syrup that can be kept in the fridge to add to various drink and food recipes. Alternatively, you can buy premade mint syrup to splash into batches of mojitos, classic mint julep cocktails, and even brownie batter when cravings for minty refreshment strike.
Balance out any sweetness the mint syrup builds with squeezes of zesty lime juice. To serve fizzy mojitos to your guests, wait to add a touch of club soda until right before you plan to pass out drinks. Of course, just because you took shortcuts in the drink-making department doesn't mean you should skimp on presentations. Gussy-up filled glasses with garnishes of lime wheels and a few tasteful sprigs of mint leaves. It will take a trained, observant palate to pinpoint the fast-track approach you took to keeping this party hopping.