Mint Syrup Is The Secret To Simplified Big-Batch Mojitos

While professional bartenders typically muddle mint leaves to prepare individual orders of mojitos, certain occasions call for a thriftier approach. Whether you're planning to host a backyard party or have a roster of enthusiastic drinkers coming to your home for dinner, batch-making cocktails is your ticket to easy entertaining. With tasty cocktails at the ready, you can set up filled pitchers at scattered drink stations or keep jugs stored in the fridge for guests to quickly grab. Either way, your pre-made cocktails will help keep glasses filled until the last guest leaves.

Instead of filling your shopping cart with packages of fresh mint, reach for mint syrup as you set to work stirring refreshing mojito cocktails for your guests. Pouring mint syrup into your cocktail recipes will save your hands from the time required to muddle mint, and you'll be able to hand out glasses of sparkling cocktails with little effort. The time you would have spent smashing mint leaves can then be redirected to other hosting duties.