Add Peppermint Candy For The Ultimate Christmas Brownies

Can you get sick of Christmas cookies? We won't say it's common — especially with recipes like our easy Christmas shortbread — but it can happen. So, if you have finally hit your cookie limit, we recommend giving Christmas brownies a try. Brownies are easy to make and delightful to devour. While they may seem plain at first, you can easily elevate your brownies with add-ins of a festive nature — namely, peppermint candy.

Peppermint candy is the perfect way to give brownies a Christmas makeover. The bright white base and ruby red stripes contrast well with the dark backdrop of the brownie itself. In addition, the flavor combination of mint and chocolate is one known for its appeal — from mint chocolate chip ice cream to Frango mints and peppermint patties. The refreshing zing of the mint cuts through the intensity of the chocolate, while the richness of the chocolate balances out the sugariness of the peppermint candy, creating the perfect bite.