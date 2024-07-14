Infuse Your Gin With Blueberries For An Easy Cocktail Upgrade

If you're invested in cocktail culture, you've likely heard a lot about infusions. Infused alcohol is just what it sounds like. You can create an infused liquid by putting an ingredient into a bottle of liquor, leaving the ingredient in the bottle for a few days, and then removing that extra ingredient. Infusions are the perfect way to get creative with your spirits at home, but it's important to choose ingredients and spirits that meld well together. For example, if you're looking to upgrade your bottle of gin, try infusing it with the beloved blueberry.

Gin is a very herbal spirit, and by definition, must be distilled with juniper berries. These berries imbue gin with their flavor, giving it a pine-forward spice and light botanical notes. Blueberries work well in an infusion because their fruity sweetness and light floral notes pair well with the botanical-forward, herbaceous quality of gin. You can use blueberry-infused gin in a number of cocktails, such as a blueberry gin and tonic or a Tom Collins with a blueberry twist. Take a look through these Tasting Table gin cocktail recipes and look for any swaps that may benefit from this infusion.