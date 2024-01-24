Whip Up Cocktail Infusions In A Flash With The Blender Technique

What makes mixing cocktails so fun is that there are countless ways to make yourself a drink. You can stir, blend, shake and strain, or, as you'll discover in this article, infuse the ingredients together. Usually, crafting a homemade cocktail infusion entails soaking ingredients like herbs, fruits, and spices in alcohol for several days, sometimes even weeks. During this period, the alcohol draws out the flavors and aromas from the soaked ingredients.

After the allotted infusion time, you strain out the solid ingredients from the liquid, and presto! You're left with a remarkably flavorful alcohol that carries hints of the ingredients you steeped it with. If you're short on time or prefer not to wait days before sipping your drink, a blender can accelerate the process so it takes just a few minutes. As Dorothy Elizabeth, the head bartender at Straylight in New York, shared with Punch Magazine, the blades of your blender work exceptionally well as a rapid infuser.

The process of making an infusion with a blender is quite similar to making a smoothie: Add your choice of herbs, fruits, or greens along with a small amount of alcohol or liquid to the blender. Then, pulse it for just 10 to 15 seconds and the ingredients inside will turn into a purée. Finally, allow this mixture to rest for around two minutes before straining out all the solids. The liquid that remains is your infusion!