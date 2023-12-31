Infuse Bourbon With Dates For An Elevated Old Fashioned

Classic cocktails like an old fashioned don't require much in the way of improvements. This satisfying sipper of bitters, simple syrup, and whiskey such as rye or bourbon served over ice is a nearly perfect pour, and when garnished with an orange twist, it's an unbeatable nightcap. Yet for those who prefer a touch of sweetness in their drinks, a hint of fruity flavor can make an old fashioned even better.

To add a touch of natural, caramelized sweetness to your old fashioned without having to use extra sugar, add dates to your bourbon and let it infuse. There are so many kinds of dates that you're sure to find a type that combines well with your favorite bourbon. After experimenting with this fruity infusion, you may find yourself reaching for dates more frequently to flavor other cocktails you mix up at your home bar.

You can flavor bourbon with dates using a few easy methods. You can try leaving whole pieces of the fruit to soak in the alcohol for several weeks, or you can combine the fruit and bourbon in a blender and strain before using. Admittedly, the former method requires some planning in advance. Infusions can take at least two weeks to reach their full flavor potential, and the longer you let your dates bathe in their bath of bourbon, the sweeter your booze will become. Any way you choose to use them, the addition of flavorful dates can take your classic cocktail recipes to sweeter heights.