What Exactly Is Mexican Fruit Cocktail?

Few ingredients shine in their raw form quite like fruit. Slice up some pineapple, melon, and berries, and a range of tasty sweet treats emerge. Served up in a fruit salad form, perhaps elevated with tasty herbs for added flavor, and it's a dish that's extra fresh. Alternatively, dice fruit even more finely, then cover in a sweet syrup, and you have the more dessert-like fruit cocktail.

In the U.S., this term typically brings to mind canned fruit cocktails, which are a tasty product with an unexpected array of uses. However, in Mexico, fruit cocktails encompass dishes that are fresher and come with a bit of spice. Oftentimes enjoyed as street food, Mexican fruit cocktails chop up everything from sweeter mango and pineapple to more savory jicama or cucumber, all doused with lime and topped with a spicy element. Conveniently served in a cup, it's all about contrasting fruit's sweetness with bold flavors to a palatable effect.