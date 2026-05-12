Before Buying Peanut Butter, Check This Label To See If It's Actually Healthy

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With the global peanut butter market valued at a staggering $8.3 billion in 2025 (per Precision Business Insights). Yet with a plethora of brands available to the American shopper, it can often be difficult to know which one to choose if you're looking for the best. That's why you should always check the label to find out how healthy your peanut butter actually is — and, ideally, the list of ingredients will be peanuts and nothing else.

When perusing the ingredients on the back of the jar, you will find peanuts are the first ingredient listed — this is because the ingredients will be listed in weight, and the FDA requires at least 90% of peanut butter should be comprised of peanuts. So, if for some reason the brand you are considering does not feature peanuts as its first ingredient, be warned that it is not real, FDA-approved peanut butter.

If the brand in question does feature ingredients beyond peanuts, they will likely include added sugar, salt, palm or hydrogenated vegetable oils, molasses, preservatives, and high-fructose corn syrup to improve flavor, extend shelf life, and prevent the natural separation of oil. Unfortunately, some of these ingredients will render peanut butter less healthy and should not be consumed excessively, so you should avoid peanut butters containing them if good nutrition is your priority.