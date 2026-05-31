Toss Green Beans With This Crunchy Condiment And You'll Genuinely Crave Them Every Day

Behind perhaps only broccoli, green beans have to be one of the most universally enjoyed vegetables. They may not have shown up yet as America's favorite vegetable, but the delicate texture and mild flavor mean that they are generally a crowd pleaser. Or, at least, they are when made properly. A bland dish of overcooked mush isn't topping anyone's list, but a side of crisp, well-seasoned green beans is a surefire hit. And, as it turns out, you only need to bring one condiment to the table in order to season your green beans to perfection: chili crisp.

For those who have never tried it before, chili crisp is essentially a seasoned chili oil with a bunch of other ingredients tossed in to give it not just a balance of spicy, salty, and sweet flavors, but also a delightful crunch. Unlike standard chili oil, which is really just oil infused with chilies for heat, chili crisp also gets ingredients like Sichuan peppercorns, shallots, garlic, sesame seeds, peanuts, and crunchy soybeans, making it much more complex. On top of that, the sauce is typically seasoned with salt, sugar, and MSG, allowing it to hit all of those delightful sweet, salty, and savory notes at once.

With a description like that, it shouldn't be hard to understand how chili crisp is the single ingredient you need to turn bland green beans into the kind of side dish that will have everyone at the table scrambling for seconds. Just grab a jar from the list of the best brands of chili crisp, and you're almost there.