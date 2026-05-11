The Best Type Of Onion To Eat For Loads Of Flavonoids

As people get older, they often look for ways to improve their health and longevity through diet, exercise, and the occasional supplement. There are many natural ways to go about this; you can improve your diet by eating healthy foods, like these 12 foods that could give your immune system a boost. While fiber, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals are all essential to maintaining a properly functioning body, there are other chemicals and nutrients in foods that could play a role in contributing to your overall health.

The humble red onion, for example, is a great source of flavonol, which is part of the flavonoid group. Flavonoids are natural chemicals from plants that are found in many areas of nature, from grains, vegetables, and fruits to tea, wine, roots, and flowers. While most types of onions contain flavonoids, red onions are the only type of onion that also has four types of anthocyanins, which have antimicrobial properties, and also give red onions their purple hue and other vegetables and flowers their blue and red pigments.

According to the National Library of Medicine, flavonoids have many health benefits, as they help combat inflammation, carcinogens, mutations, and oxidants in the body, and have also been linked to aiding in the fight against cancer and Alzheimer's disease. But unlike fiber or protein, flavonoids aren't as easily digested in the body, and we rely on the flora and bacteria in our stomach to help break them down.