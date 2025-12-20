12 Foods That Could Give Your Immune System A Boost

For many, diving into the winter months means more indoor time, endless germs, coughing children, less availability of fresh produce, and less sunlight. All of these wonderful factors swirl together to increase the prevalence of communicable illnesses, leaving us sneezing and achy. You can certainly load up on supplements, but did you know that plenty of fruits and vegetables are loaded with those same essential immunity boosters? Sure, buffer yourself with some elderberry tea or orange juice, or pop a vitamin C if your doctor suggests it. But if you can sneak some of these top foods that could give your immune system a boost, then you may be looking at a healthier flu season this year.

After getting my certification from Cornell in plant-based nutrition and spending years developing disease-reversing, immunity-boosting, and weight-loss-inducing meal plans, I found myself developing recipes a little differently than before. The primary focus was, of course, to create a delicious and dynamic dish, but I also added some emphasis on intentionally selecting ingredients for healing. I'm sure your mother has told you to eat your fruits and vegetables many times, but it's extra important when nasty viruses are circulating. I've listed some of the best foods that could give your immune system a boost, and you can easily incorporate them into your meals. Bon appetite and stay healthy.