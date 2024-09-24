The Right Way To Build Your Reuben Sandwich For The Perfect Bite Every Time

The grilled cheese is the undisputed champ in the battle for most popular sandwich, but the classic Reuben sandwich is definitely a contender. If you're craving a Reuben, you don't need to race out to a local deli, because you can make a deli-worthy Reuben sandwich at home. We reached out to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., whose gorgeous and unique sandwiches are all the rave in Houston, Texas, for her advice on how to build the best Reuben sandwich that's perfection in every bite.

Start by getting the sandwich's ingredients together: Jewish rye bread, sliced Swiss cheese, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. As Wallace told us, "The first move is to drain off as much liquid as possible from your sauerkraut." This essential step will help to keep the toast crispy. Wallace pays special attention to the toast, which should be done in a skillet "nice and slow."

Halfway through the toasting of the rye bread, lay a slice of Swiss cheese on top of each piece of toast. Next, Wallace said, "The corned beef goes on one slice of bread (on top of the cheese), then the drained sauerkraut." Spread the Thousand Island dressing on top of the cheese on the other piece of toast and put that on top of the corned beef. "It's perfect in that order and will have melty cheese and nicely toasted bread," Wallace said.