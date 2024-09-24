The Right Way To Build Your Reuben Sandwich For The Perfect Bite Every Time
The grilled cheese is the undisputed champ in the battle for most popular sandwich, but the classic Reuben sandwich is definitely a contender. If you're craving a Reuben, you don't need to race out to a local deli, because you can make a deli-worthy Reuben sandwich at home. We reached out to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., whose gorgeous and unique sandwiches are all the rave in Houston, Texas, for her advice on how to build the best Reuben sandwich that's perfection in every bite.
Start by getting the sandwich's ingredients together: Jewish rye bread, sliced Swiss cheese, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. As Wallace told us, "The first move is to drain off as much liquid as possible from your sauerkraut." This essential step will help to keep the toast crispy. Wallace pays special attention to the toast, which should be done in a skillet "nice and slow."
Halfway through the toasting of the rye bread, lay a slice of Swiss cheese on top of each piece of toast. Next, Wallace said, "The corned beef goes on one slice of bread (on top of the cheese), then the drained sauerkraut." Spread the Thousand Island dressing on top of the cheese on the other piece of toast and put that on top of the corned beef. "It's perfect in that order and will have melty cheese and nicely toasted bread," Wallace said.
The best ingredients make the best sandwich
Each bite of a Reuben sandwich is so satisfying. The crunch of toasted rye bread gives way to gooey Swiss cheese draped over tangy sauerkraut and chewy corned beef that's finished off with creamy Thousand Island dressing. There's a lot of controversy as to who actually invented this marvelous and slightly over-the-top sandwich. Since you could find a Reuben sandwich at any New York deli, it would be easy to presume that the Reuben was a New York creation. But the first Reuben has been traced back to the 1930s, when it was served at a late-night poker game at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska.
The sandwich's core ingredients haven't changed, though you could improve your homemade version with a few tweaks. Jewish rye bread is a must, and you'll find the best and freshest at a bakery. But if all you can find is store-bought rye, it will still be tasty since you'll be toasting the bread in butter. The star of the sandwich is the corned beef, so look for a high-quality version or, if you're feeling ambitious, cook a whole corned beef at home. You don't have to get fussy about the Swiss cheese, but homemade sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing will be much better than what you get at the supermarket. Once you've gathered everything you need, follow Wallace's expert assembly tips and enjoy the best Reuben sandwich you've ever had.