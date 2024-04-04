The Woodsy Tea That Could Give Your Immune System A Boost

Dried reishi pieces may look like brittle sticks of wood, but these mushrooms are superfoods. If you've heard of people putting mushrooms in coffee, reishi is one, and for good reason. These nutritional powerhouses have been thought to regulate sleep cycles, help the body handle stress, and fortify immune systems with their antioxidants and beta-glucans.

Reishi's reputation has been captured in some of the many names this mushroom has become known by, such as the Queen of Mushrooms and Mushroom of Immortality. Lingzhi mushroom and it's scientific name, Ganoderma lucidum, are other names you may find the fungus sold under. Taking a bite out of a fresh reishi mushroom is not like eating other culinary mushrooms, though.

You'll be met with a bitter taste you most likely will not want to repeat. But if you're looking for ingredients to elevate the tea you make at home, reishi could be it. Only ¼ cup of broken dried pieces need to be added to about 8 cups of water and boiled to achieve a subtle umami-flavored broth that can be used to make coffee or tea, as a flavorful marinade for tonight's proteins, or included as an ingredient in soups and sauces.