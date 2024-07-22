How To Choose A Perfect Papaya

When summer kicks into high gear, so does papaya season. From May to September, the bulbous green-skinned, orange-fleshed fruit forms piles at local grocery stores in line with the traditional harvesting time (although tropical locations can produce it all year). While familiar to most U.S. shoppers, papayas still contain enough mystery to second-guess adding one to the shopping basket. Considering the many health benefits that come with papayas — plus its amazing ability to tenderize steaks — it's a good idea to overcome this by learning how to select the perfect papaya.

The first thing to look for is the skin, which changes from green to yellow or orange as it ripens. Look for one that's almost fully transformed. Just be sure to watch out for blemishes, dark spots, and even mold, which may indicate it's overripe. Next, give the papaya a gentle squeeze as you would an avocado — there should be a little give but not too much. Start at the stem, where the papaya ripens first. Now, hold the papaya to your nose. The aroma should be sweet, fruity, and musky, and easy to discern. Other elements to look for that may improve quality include the location of producer — the closer the better — and size, as smaller papayas tend to taste better. Checking the weight can help, too, as ripe papayas are heavier because of water. With the ideal fruit, it'll be easier to slice a papaya correctly.