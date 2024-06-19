How To Slice A Papaya Correctly

Slicing papaya can feel intimidating for a first-timer, but it's actually pretty straightforward. You'll need a chopping board, sharp knife, spoon, and a vegetable peeler. First, wash the papaya under running water to remove any dirt or bacteria on the surface, then dry with a paper towel. Lay the fruit on its side on the chopping board, slice off the pointy ends, then flip it to stand upright with the cut surface as a base so it doesn't roll around as you peel or slice in half.

The next step depends on the approach you pick. You can peel the papaya first while it's still whole, then cut it in half lengthways, and then remove the seeds and membranes using a spoon. Alternatively, start by cutting the fruit in half, scooping out the seeds, and then peeling it becomes the last step. Either way, you'll end up with two long peeled and seeded papaya halves. Remember, don't throw away the papaya seeds; they're edible so you can keep them for later use.

Now place the flat side down on your board and slice each half crosswise to create half-moon shapes. Alternatively, slice it lengthwise to form long strips. You can also turn the strips and half-moon slices into bite-sized pieces by sectioning them into cubes. Lastly, if you're aiming for a unique papaya cut, get a melon baller or ice cream scoop and scoop out cute little balls from the papaya halves.