Is All Seaweed Edible? Here's What You Should Know

Seaweed is often thought of as the veggies or salad of the sea. There are many varieties, thousands in fact, that grow in the oceans, rivers, and even lakes, and when you eat the right ones, they are chock-a-block full of healthy goodness. Some consider seaweed an underrated superfood because your overarching seaweeds bring multiple vitamins, ranging from Vitamin A, C, and E to B12 to the table, along with a good dose of antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, and soluble fiber. But not all seaweeds are edible — some contain chemical compounds that make them toxic for consumption, or more often, they have contaminants on them that, when consumed by humans, can cause severe illness.

You probably wouldn't have heard of these unless you head out to the waters to harvest your own seaweed, but if you see the names Desmarestia ligulata and D. viridis, stay away, as these create sulfuric acid esters, which help protect the plants from being eaten, but are dangerous when consumed by humans. You also want to stay away from any seaweeds that fall in the Bonnemaisonaceae family (for example, the Asparagopsis and Bonnemaisonia species) that contain bromine compounds and volatile halogenated iodine. Blue-green algae on lakes is also poisonous.

While not toxic, bull kelp, giant kelp, and Alaria fistulosa contain carbohydrates that are hard for us to digest and could cause stomach issues. In general, you'll also want to avoid harvesting seaweed from industrial areas, as it can absorb heavy metals and pollutants from the water. For example, edible hijiki often contains dangerous levels of inorganic arsenic. Seaweed that has washed ashore should also be avoided as it is likely already decomposing.