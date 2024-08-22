The Absolute Best Nori For Sushi Rolling Beginners

One of the best features of sushi restaurants is the theatrics, but the showmanship of a good sushi chef often gives people the impression that sushi is too advanced to make for themselves. But while it takes a high level of skill to master sushi, making sushi at home isn't as difficult as you might think. We recently had a chance to talk to celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto who will be participating at Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL at this year's U.S. Open and during that conversation we got to chatting about tips for sushi beginners.

There are many essential ingredients you need to make sushi at home, but nori is one of the most important. Nori is a type of dried seaweed typically sold in sheets and used to give structure to sushi rolls. When we asked Morimoto what the best nori was for beginners, he told Tasting Table, "I always recommend roasted seaweed as it is very user friendly. It has a very smooth texture and balanced flavor that I think is perfect for someone who is just learning how to roll sushi."

All nori is dried, but not all nori is roasted. When you purchase nori from the grocery store it should say on the packaging if it is roasted or not. Unroasted nori is somewhat chewy compared to roasted nori which isn't ideal for sushi, which is why roasted nori is often labeled as sushi nori.