9 Best Sushi Recipes

More than most food categories, sushi can feel unapproachable. The mystique around the sushi chef, the fact that you're handling raw meat, and the eye-popping garnishes at restaurants all combine to create a mental block for most people that keeps them from trying to make it themselves. But it doesn't need to be this way. People have been making sushi for over a thousand years, and if they can do it, so can you.

In an effort to bolster the courage of beginner sushi chefs and spark the creativity of salt-worn hands, we've put together a list of nine sushi recipes that are sure to wow the dinner table. This isn't a list of the typical sushi rolls you'd find at a restaurant and how to make them. Some of them get a little creative with the sushi label. All the same, each of these dishes embodies our love of seafood (and vegetarian equivalents) and is perfectly suited to scratch the sushi itch when the restaurant scene is either weighing too heavy on your wallet or is just a little too far from home to bother.

Making sushi at home is different from ordering it at a restaurant. At a restaurant, it's a good idea to try the sashimi before ordering sushi rolls to get a sense of the quality. Since you're buying the groceries yourself, this step shouldn't be necessary. So, gather up all the essential ingredients you'll need for making sushi at home and throw on a cozy kimono. It's roll time.